Setting Access Restrictions for Class Methods

The access scope of a class method determines whether you can use the method on the diagram of a VI that is not on the class member list.
Complete the following steps to determine where you can use a class method.
|Option
|Description
|Public
|Any VI in your project can access the method.
|Private
|Only VIs that are members of the same class can access the method.
|Protected
|Any VI that is a member of the same class or a child class can access the method.
|Community
|Specific VIs that you choose can access the method.