Inheritance Relationships Between Classes

Inheritance allows you to use code from an existing class in your project as a starting point to build a more specific class for the project. An object of the child class can directly access any unique attributes you define for the class. The child class also gains access to the protected VIs on the Member List of the existing class. To access the fields of a parent class, an object of the inheriting child class can use members from the parent class that have direct access to the fields.
Inheritance in G Dataflow follows a hierarchy of parent and child classes.
You can plan and track the inheritance relationships in your project with an inheritance hierarchy illustration. An inheritance hierarchy displays all of the classes in your project and the inheritance relationships between them. The class at the top of the hierarchy provides inheritance for all other classes in the hierarchy. Each arrow in the hierarchy points to a child class that inherits from a parent class.
The following illustration shows the inheritance of fields and member VIs throughout a hierarchy of generic classes.