Opening, Processing, and Closing Files

Open, create, or replace a file by using the Open/Create/Replace File node and specifying its precise behavior. To access the enumerated list of possible behaviors, create a constant from the operation input of the node.

After the file opens, a unique identifier called a refnum represents the file. A file refnum is required for most nodes that process files.

Process the file by using a file I/O node from the Storage palette category. You can interact with binary or text files. In this example, Write to Text File writes Hello world to the file represented by the file refnum.