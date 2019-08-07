Diagram Components of a State Machine

A state machine has four components on the diagram: a While Loop, a Case Structure, an Enum constant, and a shift register.
- While Loop—Sets the outer boundary for the state machine code and facilitates state transitions.
- Case Structure—Contains a subdiagram for each state in the state machine.
- Shift register—Passes data from a completed state to the upcoming state.
- Enum constant—Contains a list of every state in the state machine. The state machine uses this constant to update the current state transition value as the program executes.
Note
Convert the Enum constant to a G Type and configure its list of values before using it in your state machine. This ensures that every Enum constant in your state machine has a consistent list of values that is easy to update.