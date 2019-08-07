Home Support NI Product Manuals LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Diagram Components of a State Machine

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: January 24, 2019

A state machine has four components on the diagram: a While Loop, a Case Structure, an Enum constant, and a shift register.

  1. While Loop—Sets the outer boundary for the state machine code and facilitates state transitions.
  2. Case Structure—Contains a subdiagram for each state in the state machine.
  3. Shift register—Passes data from a completed state to the upcoming state.
  4. Enum constant—Contains a list of every state in the state machine. The state machine uses this constant to update the current state transition value as the program executes.
spd-note-note
Note  

Convert the Enum constant to a G Type and configure its list of values before using it in your state machine. This ensures that every Enum constant in your state machine has a consistent list of values that is easy to update.

Related Topics

Recently Viewed Topics