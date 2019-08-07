Determining Endpoint Efficiency

Use the Network Streams Properties node to display endpoint information. This node helps you determine how effectively data is delivered over the stream.Complete the following steps to determine the efficiency of an endpoint.
The number of elements in the buffer indicates how efficiently an endpoint works. If the writer application is faster than the reader application, the write buffer will fill up. If the reader application is faster than the writer application, the read node will empty and then timeout as it waits for new data. To fix either scenario, change the endpoint buffer size to increase or decrease the number of elements.