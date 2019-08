Built-In

A timing source that controls a Timed Loop using an internal clock. You can choose from the following built-in timing sources: 1 kHz Clock —A clock that allows you to schedule a Timed Loop with millisecond resolution. By default, a Timed Loop uses the 1 kHz clock of the operating system as a timing source.

1 MHz Clock—A clock that allows you to schedule a Timed Loop with microsecond resolution. If the controller does not support microsecond resolution due to processor or operating system limitations, the 1 MHz clock is not available. Note You can also select a built-in timing source by selecting the Timing Source border node on the Timed Loop and choosing a timing source in the Item tab.