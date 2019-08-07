Classes and Object-Oriented Programming

Object-oriented programming in G Dataflow uses concepts that are common in object-oriented languages, such as C++ and Java. Following object-oriented programming practices may not be necessary if you want to create a simple program with one or two VIs. However, using classes can improve the development of large and complex projects.

—A collection of fields and methods that can access and manipulate the values the fields contain. Class Object —An instance of a class with a specific set of data values for the fields the class G Type document defines. A class object also has access to every method in the Member List of the class G Type document.

—Planning the classes you need for your program, the methods each class should contain, and how the classes should interact before you begin writing code. Object-Oriented Programming—Developing code in a programming language that allows the user to adhere to object-oriented principles.

As an example of how these concepts work together, consider cars on a road. There are many car manufacturers, but all cars share several generic fields, such as the number of doors or current speed, that you can use to describe every car you see. Each car also has a set of common methods that enable it to function using the fields that define the car. When you accelerate, brake, or use a turn signal, the car implements a method to change the state of the car.

The encapsulation of these generic fields and methods into a single unit defines the car class. Each car on the road is an object of the car class with a specific set of fields and methods that the car can perform.

Using classes to create an object-oriented program can provide the following benefits.