Choosing the Right VI Reentrancy Option for a SubVI

Last Modified: January 24, 2019
On the Document tab, in the Behavior section, click Properties to access VI Reentrancy options for your subVI.
In the resulting dialog box, select the Execution tab.
Choose one of the following options:
|Option
|Description
|None
|Allocates a single data space for use by all instances of the subVI. Therefore, the software executes multiple, simultaneous calls to a subVI one at a time in an indeterminate order. Because every instance of the subVI shares the same data space, all calls to the subVI also share a single state, which preserves the values of controls and uninitialized shift registers among calls.
|Stateless
|Allocates one copy, or clone, of the subVI for each processor on your machine. Each call to the subVI can then access one of these shared clones instead of waiting on the main subVI. If there are not enough shared clones for each call to the subVI, additional clones are allocated on demand. Each instance of the subVI may access a different clone each time it is called.
|Stateful
|Allocates a separate clone for each instance of the subVI. Each instance of the subVI stores data in its own pre-allocated clone.
