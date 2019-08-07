Package Dependencies

In projects, a package dependency is a package installed on the development system and used in the project.

.sls ) stores a list of packages a project uses so you can set up a development system with the required packages. With the Package Dependencies document, you can do the following: Share a project that allows a recipient to easily set up their development system with the package dependencies of the project.

Create a project that serves as a template. Other developers can use the template project to set up their development system and begin development of the project.

The Package Dependencies document is a Salt State file (.sls). For more information about Salt States, visit the SaltStack Documentation website and search for the SALT.STATE.PKG state module.