Capturing the Package Dependencies of a Project

Identify the packages a project requires and store a list of those packages in the Package Dependencies document.

On the Project Files tab, right-click the project and select Capture package dependencies. The Package Dependencies document opens, scans the project, and displays a list of packages the project requires. (Optional) Make changes to the project, return to the Package Dependencies document, and click Recapture dependencies. Click File»Save all .

After you capture the package dependencies of a project, copy the project folder, save it on another development system, and use the Package Dependencies document to resolve package dependencies on that system.