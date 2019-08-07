Home Support NI Product Manuals LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Manual

Capturing the Package Dependencies of a Project

Last Modified: August 8, 2018

Identify the packages a project requires and store a list of those packages in the Package Dependencies document.

  1. On the Project Files tab, right-click the project and select Capture package dependencies. The Package Dependencies document opens, scans the project, and displays a list of packages the project requires.
  2. (Optional) Make changes to the project, return to the Package Dependencies document, and click Recapture dependencies.
  3. Click File»Save all.

After you capture the package dependencies of a project, copy the project folder, save it on another development system, and use the Package Dependencies document to resolve package dependencies on that system.

