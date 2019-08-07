Using Probes to Check Values on a Wire

With execution highlighting, you can see data values at a slower execution speed. However, you may want to monitor specific data values without needing to slow execution. You can use probes on specific wires to determine if and where unexpected data occurs.

A probe displays the data from the wire both on the probe itself and also in the Debugging tab when the wire executes. The data remains visible until the same wire executes again.

Add a probe to a wire by right-clicking a wire and selecting Set probe.