Resizing Data Sets to Open in Analysis Panels

If you need to open a large data set in an analysis panel, you must first trim the data to a smaller size.
Analysis panels have the following upper limits to the amount of data they can process:
-
1 million samples per channel when you launch analysis panels from the Interactive Analysis section
-
9 MB total file size when you select a data set from the Input Signal pull-down menu of an analysis panel
Complete the following steps to resize a data set:
-
Double-click the data item to open it in the workspace and use the thumbnail view to select a subset of the data.
-
Click Crop to Frame to create a new capture of the subset. If the subset meets the upper limits criteria, you can open the subset in an analysis panel.