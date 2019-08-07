Resizing Data Sets to Open in Analysis Panels

If you need to open a large data set in an analysis panel, you must first trim the data to a smaller size.

1 million samples per channel when you launch analysis panels from the Interactive Analysis section

section 9 MB total file size when you select a data set from the Input Signal pull-down menu of an analysis panel

Analysis panels have the following upper limits to the amount of data they can process:

Complete the following steps to resize a data set: