String Data

Strings represent text. A string is a sequence of zero or more letters, numbers, and special characters. On the diagram, strings are represented by pink objects and wires.

The string data type cannot represent binary data. For binary data, use an array of U8 integers. For text, use a string data type. Casting any data type to a string may cause unexpected behavior when displaying or manipulating the string.

You can use built-in nodes to format, parse, and manipulate strings.

On the panel, strings appear as tables, text entry boxes, and labels.