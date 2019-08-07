Creating a Custom Data Type Using a G Type Document

Create a G Type, or custom data type, to reuse a control or constant throughout your project. You define the G Type with the control you add to the panel of a G Type document.
An example of when a G Type would be useful is keeping state enums of a state machine in sync. Because instances of a G Type share a source file, you can update the source enum, the G Type, with additional states as needed and propagate the changes to all instances rather than having to update each copy individually.
When you place an instance of a G Type onto the panel, the G Type control is identical in type, appearance, and configuration to the control you use to define the G Type in the G Type document. Make sure the control you add to the G Type document is of sufficient size to display all necessary data. If you need to adjust the size or configuration of a G Type instance, you must modify the control in the G Type document.