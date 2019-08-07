Text Controls (G Dataflow)

Create text entry boxes and labels or enter or return the location of a file or directory.
|Use
|Control
|Enter string data.
|String Control
|Display string data.
|String Indicator
|Enter the location of a file or directory.
|Path Control
|Display the location of a file or directory.
|Path Indicator
|Create free floating text that you can use as a label or annotation.
|Text
|Enter or display a URL hyperlink.
|Hyperlink Control
|Enter string data in masked display.
|
Masked Input Control
By default, new or changed text does not pass to the diagram until you terminate the edit session by clicking elsewhere on the panel or by pressing Ctrl-Enter.
You can change the behavior of the Enter key for a String control by clicking the control on the panel and selecting a new Enter key behavior in the Item tab.
|Option
|Behavior
|Commits text
|Pressing Enter terminates the edit session. You can also terminate the edit session by clicking elsewhere on the panel. Carriage returns are not allowed.
|Enters new line (default)
|Pressing Enter inserts a carriage return. You can terminate the edit session by clicking elsewhere on the panel or pressing Ctrl-Enter.
If possible, use a relative path. A relative path describes the location of a file or directory relative to an arbitrary location in the file system. By using a relative path, you avoid having to rework the paths if you build an application or run the code on a different computer.