Escape Sequences

The following table lists allowable escape sequences for character representations. Escaping characters using hex codes is not supported.

Escape Sequence Character Represented \b Backspace \f Form feed

Newline or line feed \r Carriage return \s Space \t Tab \\ Backslash

Use escape sequences to substitute for reserved characters in string terminals and string constants. On the Item tab, toggle the Show escape sequences checkbox to display escape sequences or character representations.