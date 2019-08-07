Home Support NI Product Manuals LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Writable

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: August 8, 2018

Boolean value that indicates whether you configured this variable reference to write data from a variable. This property does not indicate whether the reference currently has write access to the variable.

True You configured this variable reference to write data from a variable.
False You did not configure this variable reference to write data from a variable.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Writable

Class: Variable Object

Permissions: Read

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics