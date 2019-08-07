Boolean value that indicates whether you configured this variable reference to write data from a variable. This property does not indicate whether the reference currently has write access to the variable.
|True
|You configured this variable reference to write data from a variable.
|False
|You did not configure this variable reference to write data from a variable.
Data type:
Long Name: Writable
Class: Variable Object
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application