Variable Object Properties

Last Modified: August 8, 2018

Name Description
Name Name of the variable.
ClassId String that uniquely identifies the class to which the variable belongs.
URL URL that identifies the variable.
Readable Boolean value that indicates whether you configured this variable reference to read data from a variable. This property does not indicate whether this reference currently has read access to the variable.
Writable Boolean value that indicates whether you configured this variable reference to write data from a variable. This property does not indicate whether the reference currently has write access to the variable.

