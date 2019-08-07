Variable Object Properties

Last Modified: August 8, 2018
|Name of the variable.
|ClassId
|String that uniquely identifies the class to which the variable belongs.
|URL
|URL that identifies the variable.
|Readable
|Boolean value that indicates whether you configured this variable reference to read data from a variable. This property does not indicate whether this reference currently has read access to the variable.
|Writable
|Boolean value that indicates whether you configured this variable reference to write data from a variable. This property does not indicate whether the reference currently has write access to the variable.
