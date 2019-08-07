Use the properties of the Shape path class to read and write the elements of a freeform line.
|Name
|Description
|Size (Inherited from GObject)
|Width and height in pixels of the control.
|Position (Inherited from GObject)
|Position of the control in terms of the left and top coordinates. The left and top coordinates are relative to the parent object, such as the owning pane.
|TotalBounds (Inherited from GObject)
|Coordinates of all sides of the control including label, caption, and other visible parts connected to the control.
|Visible (Inherited from GObject)
|Boolean value that determines whether to display the control.