Shape path Properties

Last Modified: January 25, 2019

Name Description
Size (Inherited from GObject) Width and height in pixels of the control.
Position (Inherited from GObject) Position of the control in terms of the left and top coordinates. The left and top coordinates are relative to the parent object, such as the owning pane.
TotalBounds (Inherited from GObject) Coordinates of all sides of the control including label, caption, and other visible parts connected to the control.
Visible (Inherited from GObject) Boolean value that determines whether to display the control.

