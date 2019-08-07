PolarGraph Properties

Plot Reference to the active plot.

AngularScale Reference to the angular scale.

RadiusScale Reference to the radius scale.

Size (Inherited from GObject) Width and height in pixels of the control.

Position (Inherited from GObject) Position of the control in terms of the left and top coordinates. The left and top coordinates are relative to the parent object, such as the owning pane.

TotalBounds (Inherited from GObject) Coordinates of all sides of the control including label, caption, and other visible parts connected to the control.

Visible (Inherited from GObject) Boolean value that determines whether to display the control.

Disabled (Inherited from Control) Boolean value that determines whether the control is enabled or disabled.

Label (Inherited from Control) Reference to the label of the control.

KeyFocus (Inherited from Control) Boolean value that determines whether the control has key focus and receives the keys pressed on the keyboard.

ToolTip (Inherited from Control) Information tip of the control.

Value (Inherited from Control) Data value of this control.