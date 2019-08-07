Use the properties of the Plot class to read and write the elements of a plot.
|Name
|Description
|Color
|Color of the plot.
|LineWidth
|Line width of the plot.
|LineStyle
|Line style of the plot.
|PointShape
|Shape of points in the plot.
|BarWidth
|Width of bars in the bar plot.
|XAxis
|Index value of the x-axis that the plot uses.
|YAxis
|Index value of the y-axis that the plot uses.
|FillStyle
|Fill style of the plot.
|Name (Inherited from PlotBase)
|Name of the plot, cursor, or bus.
|Visible (Inherited from PlotBase)
|Boolean value that determines whether to display the control.