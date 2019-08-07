Plot Class

Color Color of the plot.

LineWidth Line width of the plot.

LineStyle Line style of the plot.

PointShape Shape of points in the plot.

BarWidth Width of bars in the bar plot.

XAxis Index value of the x-axis that the plot uses.

YAxis Index value of the y-axis that the plot uses.

FillStyle Fill style of the plot.

Name (Inherited from PlotBase) Name of the plot, cursor, or bus.