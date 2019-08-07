Home Support NI Product Manuals LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Manual

Plot Class

Last Modified: January 25, 2019

Use the properties of the Plot class to read and write the elements of a plot.

Inheritance Hierarchy

Name Description
Color Color of the plot.
LineWidth Line width of the plot.
LineStyle Line style of the plot.
PointShape Shape of points in the plot.
BarWidth Width of bars in the bar plot.
XAxis Index value of the x-axis that the plot uses.
YAxis Index value of the y-axis that the plot uses.
FillStyle Fill style of the plot.
Name (Inherited from PlotBase) Name of the plot, cursor, or bus.
Visible (Inherited from PlotBase) Boolean value that determines whether to display the control.

