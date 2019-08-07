Gets or sets the way to display plot data.
|Group and signals
|If the plot is expanded, the group and signals are displayed. Otherwise, only the group is displayed.
|Group or signals
|If the plot is expanded, signals are displayed. Otherwise, the group is displayed.
|Group
|Only the group is displayed.
|Signals
|Only signals are displayed.
Data type:
Long Name: DisplayMode
Class: Bus
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application