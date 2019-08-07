Home Support NI Product Manuals LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Manual

DisplayMode

Version:
Last Modified: January 25, 2019

Gets or sets the way to display plot data.

Group and signals If the plot is expanded, the group and signals are displayed. Otherwise, only the group is displayed.
Group or signals If the plot is expanded, signals are displayed. Otherwise, the group is displayed.
Group Only the group is displayed.
Signals Only signals are displayed.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: DisplayMode

Class: Bus

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

