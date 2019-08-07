Wave Generator (Configurable) (G Dataflow)

Generates a signal containing a sine, square, sawtooth, or triangle wave, based on the input.
Type of signal to generate.
|Name
|Value
|Description
|Sine Wave
|0
|Generates a signal containing a sine wave.
|Triangle Wave
|1
|Generates a signal containing a triangle wave.
|Square Wave
|2
|Generates a signal containing a square wave.
|Sawtooth Wave
|3
|Generates a signal containing a sawtooth wave.
Default: Sine Wave
DC offset of the signal.
Default: 0
A Boolean that determines the initial phase of the wave.
|True
|
Sets the initial phase to phase in and sets the initial time to t0 if you configure this node to return a waveform.
Sets the initial phase to phase in if you configure this node to return a double-precision, floating-point number or an array of double-precision, floating-point numbers.
|False
|
Uses the values of phase out and t0 from when the node last executed as the initial phase and time of the wave if you configure this node to return a waveform.
Uses the values of phase out from when the node last executed as the initial phase of the wave if you configure this node to return a double-precision, floating-point number or an array of double-precision, floating-point numbers.
Default: False
Amplitude of the signal. The amplitude is also the peak voltage.
Default: 1
Frequency of the signal in Hz.
Default: 10
Initial phase, in degrees, of the signal.
This node ignores phase in if reset phase is False.
Default: 0
Percentage of time a square wave remains high versus low over one period.
square wave duty cycle is valid only if signal type is Square Wave.
Default: 50
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Sampling rate in samples per second.
Default: 1000
Number of samples in the signal.
samples must be greater than 0. Otherwise, this node returns an error.
This input is available when you configure this node to return a waveform or an array of double-precision, floating-point numbers.
Default: 1000
Timestamp of the output signal. If this input is unwired, this node uses the current time as the timestamp of the output signal.
This input is available only if you configure this node to return a waveform.
Phase of the signal in degrees.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application