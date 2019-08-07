Home Support NI Product Manuals LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Manual

Wave Generator (Configurable) (G Dataflow)

Version:
Last Modified: January 12, 2018

Generates a signal containing a sine, square, sawtooth, or triangle wave, based on the input.

signal type

Type of signal to generate.

Name Value Description
Sine Wave 0 Generates a signal containing a sine wave.
Triangle Wave 1 Generates a signal containing a triangle wave.
Square Wave 2 Generates a signal containing a square wave.
Sawtooth Wave 3 Generates a signal containing a sawtooth wave.

Default: Sine Wave

offset

DC offset of the signal.

Default: 0

reset phase

A Boolean that determines the initial phase of the wave.

True

Sets the initial phase to phase in and sets the initial time to t0 if you configure this node to return a waveform.

Sets the initial phase to phase in if you configure this node to return a double-precision, floating-point number or an array of double-precision, floating-point numbers.

False

Uses the values of phase out and t0 from when the node last executed as the initial phase and time of the wave if you configure this node to return a waveform.

Uses the values of phase out from when the node last executed as the initial phase of the wave if you configure this node to return a double-precision, floating-point number or an array of double-precision, floating-point numbers.

Default: False

amplitude

Amplitude of the signal. The amplitude is also the peak voltage.

Default: 1

frequency

Frequency of the signal in Hz.

Default: 10

phase in

Initial phase, in degrees, of the signal.

This node ignores phase in if reset phase is False.

Default: 0

square wave duty cycle

Percentage of time a square wave remains high versus low over one period.

square wave duty cycle is valid only if signal type is Square Wave.

Default: 50

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

sample rate

Sampling rate in samples per second.

Default: 1000

samples

Number of samples in the signal.

samples must be greater than 0. Otherwise, this node returns an error.

This input is available when you configure this node to return a waveform or an array of double-precision, floating-point numbers.

Default: 1000

t0

Timestamp of the output signal. If this input is unwired, this node uses the current time as the timestamp of the output signal.

This input is available only if you configure this node to return a waveform.

signal

Output signal.

This output can return the following data types:

  • Waveform
  • Double-precision, floating-point number
  • 1D array of double-precision, floating-point numbers
phase out

Phase of the signal in degrees.

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

