Tones and Noise (Frequency Domain » Evenly Spaced Tones) (G Dataflow)

Generates a waveform that is the sum of integer cycle sine tones with evenly spaced frequencies.
Value that the sum of all the tones is scaled to and the largest absolute value that the waveform contains.
Default: -1
An array in which each element is a single tone amplitude.
The size of this array determines how many tones are generated.
Start frequency and delta frequency of the tone.
Lowest tone frequency generated.
This value must be an integer multiple of sample rate/samples.
Default: 10
Magnitude of the spacing between adjacent tone frequencies.
delta frequency must be an integer multiple of sample rate/samples.
If start frequency is 100 Hz, delta frequency is 10 Hz, and the tone amplitudes array contains three elements, the tone frequencies generated are 100 Hz, 110 Hz, and 120 Hz.
Default: 100
Distribution of the phases of the sine tones. The phase distribution affects the Peak/RMS ratio of the overall waveform.
|Name
|Value
|Description
|random
|0
|
Each phase is chosen randomly between 0 and 360 degrees.
|linear difference
|1
|
The phase difference between adjacent frequency tones varies linearly from 0 to 360 degrees. This gives the best Peak/RMS ratio but might cause the signal to have periodic components within the period of the overall waveform.
|linear phase
|2
|
The phase varies linearly from 0 to 360 degrees.
Default: random
Causes reseeding of the noise sample generator when the value is greater than 0.
This node ignores seed if phase relationship is Linear.
Default: -1
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Sampling rate in samples per second.
Default: 1000
Number of samples in the signal.
samples must be greater than 0. Otherwise, this node returns an error.
Default: 1000
Timestamp of the output signal. If this input is unwired, this node uses the current time as the timestamp of the output signal.
This input is available only if you configure this node to return a waveform.
Generated signal.
This output can return a waveform or an array of double-precision, floating-point numbers.
Ratio of the Peak voltage to the RMS voltage of the output signal.
Tone frequencies generated after accounting for coercion and the Nyquist criteria.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
The frequency domain representation of this waveform is a sequence of impulses at the specified tone frequencies and zero at all other frequencies. The number of tones is determined by the size of the input tone amplitudes. This node generates the sine tones according to the following steps:
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application