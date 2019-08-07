Tones and Noise (Direct) (G Dataflow)

Generates a signal composed of a sum of sine tones, noise, and DC offset.
RMS level of the additive Gaussian noise.
Default: 0
DC offset of the signal.
Default: 0
A Boolean that controls the reseeding of the noise sample generator after the first call of the node.
|True
|Accepts a new seed and begins producing noise samples based on seed.
|False
|Maintains the initial internal seed state and resumes producing noise samples as a continuation of the previous noise sequence.
Default: False
An array in which each element is a single tone amplitude.
The size of this array must match the size of the tone frequencies array and the size of the tone phases array.
An array in which each element is a single tone frequency.
The size of this array must match the size of the tone amplitudes array and the size of the tone phases array.
An array in which each element is a single tone phase in degrees.
The size of this array must match the size of the tone frequencies array and the size of the tone amplitudes array.
Number that this node uses to initialize the noise generator.
This node initializes the noise generator using seed if reset is True or if this is the first call of the node.
|seed is greater than 0
|Generates noise samples based on the seed value.
|seed is less than or equal to 0
|For the first call, this node generates a random seed value and produces noise samples based on that seed value. For subsequent calls to the node, if seed remains less than or equal to 0, the node maintains the initial internal seed state and produces noise samples as a continuation of the initial noise sequence.
Default: -1
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Sampling rate in samples per second.
Default: 1000
Number of samples in the signal.
samples must be greater than 0. Otherwise, this node returns an error.
Default: 1000
Timestamp of the output signal. If this input is unwired, this node uses the current time as the timestamp of the output signal.
This input is available only if you configure this node to return a waveform.
Generated output signal.
This output returns a waveform or an array of double-precision, floating-point numbers.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application