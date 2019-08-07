Home Support NI Product Manuals LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Tones and Noise (Direct) (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: January 12, 2018

Generates a signal composed of a sum of sine tones, noise, and DC offset.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

noise amplitude

RMS level of the additive Gaussian noise.

Default: 0

datatype_icon

offset

DC offset of the signal.

Default: 0

datatype_icon

reset

A Boolean that controls the reseeding of the noise sample generator after the first call of the node.

True Accepts a new seed and begins producing noise samples based on seed.
False Maintains the initial internal seed state and resumes producing noise samples as a continuation of the previous noise sequence.

Default: False

datatype_icon

tone amplitudes

An array in which each element is a single tone amplitude.

The size of this array must match the size of the tone frequencies array and the size of the tone phases array.

datatype_icon

tone frequencies

An array in which each element is a single tone frequency.

The size of this array must match the size of the tone amplitudes array and the size of the tone phases array.

datatype_icon

tone phases

An array in which each element is a single tone phase in degrees.

The size of this array must match the size of the tone frequencies array and the size of the tone amplitudes array.

datatype_icon

seed

Number that this node uses to initialize the noise generator.

This node initializes the noise generator using seed if reset is True or if this is the first call of the node.

seed is greater than 0 Generates noise samples based on the seed value.
seed is less than or equal to 0 For the first call, this node generates a random seed value and produces noise samples based on that seed value. For subsequent calls to the node, if seed remains less than or equal to 0, the node maintains the initial internal seed state and produces noise samples as a continuation of the initial noise sequence.

Default: -1

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

sample rate

Sampling rate in samples per second.

Default: 1000

datatype_icon

samples

Number of samples in the signal.

samples must be greater than 0. Otherwise, this node returns an error.

Default: 1000

datatype_icon

t0

Timestamp of the output signal. If this input is unwired, this node uses the current time as the timestamp of the output signal.

This input is available only if you configure this node to return a waveform.

datatype_icon

tones and noise

Generated output signal.

This output returns a waveform or an array of double-precision, floating-point numbers.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics