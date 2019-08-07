Home Support NI Product Manuals LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Manual

Sine Integral (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: January 12, 2018

Evaluates the sine integral for any real nonnegative number.

x

A real nonnegative number.

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

Si(x)

Result of the calculation of the sine integral for the given value of x.

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Algorithm for Evaluating the Sine Integral

The following equation defines the sine integral.

S i ( x ) = 0 x sin ( t ) t d t

The following illustration shows the graph of the sine integral in the interval (0, 15).

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

