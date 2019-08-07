Signal Correlation (Auto Correlation Matrix) (G Dataflow)

Algorithm Definition for the Auto-Correlation Method

If method is AutoCorrelation, R is a data matrix of size (N+k)-by-(k+1) defined as follows.

R = [ x 0 ⋯ 0 ⋮ ⋱ ⋮ x k ⋯ x 0 ⋮ ⋮ x N − 1 ⋯ x N − k − 1 ⋮ ⋱ ⋮ 0 ⋯ x N − 1 ]

where

x i is the i th element in the input signal

k is order

The normalization factor is equal to N.