Savitzky-Golay Filter (G Dataflow)

Filters a signal by using a Savitzky-Golay FIR smoothing filter.
A Boolean that specifies the initialization of the internal state of the node.
|True
|Initializes the internal state to zero.
|False
|Initializes the internal state to the final state from the previous call of this node.
This node automatically initializes the internal state to zero on the first call and runs continuously until this input is True.
This input is available only if you wire a double-precision, floating-point number to signal.
Default: False
The number of data points to each side of the current data point to use for the least-squares minimization.
side points * 2 + 1 is the length of the moving window, which must be greater than the polynomial order.
Default: 6
Order of the polynomial.
Default: 3
Weighting vector to use in the least squares minimization.
This array must be empty or have a length of side points * 2 + 1.
This input is available only if you wire one of the following data types to signal:
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
The Savitzky-Golay filter smoothes a noisy signal by the piece-by-piece fitting of a polynomial function to the signal. The node performs the fitting by least squares minimization.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application