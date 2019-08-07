Home Support NI Product Manuals LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Manual

Savitzky-Golay Filter (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: January 12, 2018

Filters a signal by using a Savitzky-Golay FIR smoothing filter.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

reset

A Boolean that specifies the initialization of the internal state of the node.

True Initializes the internal state to zero.
False Initializes the internal state to the final state from the previous call of this node.

This node automatically initializes the internal state to zero on the first call and runs continuously until this input is True.

This input is available only if you wire a double-precision, floating-point number to signal.

Default: False

datatype_icon

signal

Input signal.

This input accepts the following data types:

  • Double-precision, floating-point number
  • 1D array of double-precision, floating-point numbers
  • 1D array of complex double-precision, floating-point numbers
  • Waveform
  • 1D array of waveforms
datatype_icon

side points

The number of data points to each side of the current data point to use for the least-squares minimization.

side points * 2 + 1 is the length of the moving window, which must be greater than the polynomial order.

Default: 6

datatype_icon

polynomial order

Order of the polynomial.

Default: 3

datatype_icon

weight

Weighting vector to use in the least squares minimization.

This array must be empty or have a length of side points * 2 + 1.

This input is available only if you wire one of the following data types to signal:

  • 1D array of double-precision, floating-point numbers
  • 1D array of complex double-precision, floating-point numbers
  • Waveform
  • 1D array of waveforms
datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

filtered signal

Filtered signal.

This output can return the following data types:

  • Double-precision, floating-point number
  • 1D array of double-precision, floating-point numbers
  • 1D array of complex double-precision, floating-point numbers
  • Waveform
  • 1D array of waveforms
datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Algorithm for Applying a Savitzky-Golay Filter

The Savitzky-Golay filter smoothes a noisy signal by the piece-by-piece fitting of a polynomial function to the signal. The node performs the fitting by least squares minimization.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

