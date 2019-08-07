Savitzky-Golay Filter Design (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

side points * 2 + 1 is the length of the moving window, which must be greater than the polynomial order .

The number of data points to each side of the current data point to use for the least-squares minimization.

Applying a Savitzky-Golay Filter

The Savitzky-Golay filter smoothes a noisy signal by the piece-by-piece fitting of a polynomial function to the signal. This node performs the fitting by least squares minimization. The length of the moving polynomial fitting window is 2k+1, where k is side points.

The central row of Savitzky-Golay filters estimates the middle point of the moving window. The other rows of Savitzky-Golay filters smooth the endpoints of the signal, where the window length exceeds the number of remaining data points.

To smooth a signal, apply the first k rows of Savitzky-Golay filters to the first 2k+1 points of the signal to get the first k smoothed points. Apply the last k rows of Savitzky-Golay filters to the last 2k+1 points of the signal to get the last k smoothed points. Apply the central row of Savitzky-Golay filters for all other points.