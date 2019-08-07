Pulse Train (G Dataflow)

Generates an array that concatenates a series of pulses according to a specific prototype pulse. This node constructs the pulse train using a specific interpolation method.
Interpolation method used to construct the pulse train.
When the sampling of the pulse train is not exactly in time with the prototype pulse sampling, this node uses the specified interpolation method to get the pulse train samples.
|Name
|Value
|Description
|nearest
|0
|Uses the nearest interpolation method.
|linear
|1
|Uses the linear interpolation method.
|spline
|2
|Uses the spline interpolation method.
|cubic Hermite
|3
|Uses the cubic Hermite interpolation method.
|Lagrange
|4
|Uses the barycentric Lagrange interpolation algorithm.
Default: linear
Amplitudes of each duplication of the prototype pulse in the output pulse train.
Delay of each duplication of the prototype pulse in the output pulse train.
Prototype pulse of the output pulse train.
Prototype pulse, which starts at zero in the time axis.
Sampling interval of the prototype pulse.
Default: 0.1
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Sampling interval of output pulse train.
Default: 0.1
Number of samples in the signal.
samples must be greater than 0. Otherwise, this node returns an error.
Default: 1000
Timestamp of the output signal. If this input is unwired, this node uses the current time as the timestamp of the output signal.
This input is available only if you configure this node to return a waveform.
Pulse train of samples.
This output can return a waveform or an array of double-precision, floating-point numbers.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
If the sequence Y represents pulse train, this node generates the pattern according to the following equation:
where
If Di - Dj is less than the width of the prototype pulse for any i, j between 0 to M - 1, overlap occurs.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application