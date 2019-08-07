Pattern Generator (Sine) (G Dataflow)

Generates a signal containing a sine pattern.
Amplitude of the pattern.
Default: 1
Number of complete periods of the sine pattern.
Because this input is a floating-point number, fractional cycles are possible for the sine pattern. Furthermore, setting this input to a negative number does not generate an error condition because it is mathematically correct and useful to consider negative frequencies in Fourier and spectral analysis.
Default: 1
Phase, in degrees, of the sine wave without reset. This input must be in degrees rather than radians. If this input is in radians, convert the value to degrees before using this node.
Default: 0
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Sampling rate in samples per second.
This input is available only if you configure this node to return a waveform.
Default: 0.1
Number of samples in the pattern.
samples must be greater than 0. Otherwise, this node returns an error.
Default: 128
Timestamp of the output signal. If this input is unwired, this node uses the current time as the timestamp of the output signal.
This input is available only if you configure this node to return a waveform.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
If the sequence Y represents sine pattern, this node generates the pattern according to the following equations:
for i = 0, 1, 2, ..., n - 1
where
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application