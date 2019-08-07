ODE Linear (System » Numeric) (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Values of the variables over time. Each row of x contains the values evaluated at a particular time and each column contains a history of a particular value over time.

Points of time at which the node solves the differential equations. The method yields equidistant time steps between start time and end time .

Interval, in seconds, between the times at which this node evaluates the model and updates the model output.

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The components of initial values correspond to the components of x .

Vector of the initial values of the variables.

This node works properly for almost all cases of real matrices that have repeated eigenvalues, complex conjugate eigenvalues, and so on. The exception is the case of a singular eigenvector matrix, that is, a matrix in which the eigenvectors do not span the whole space. If the eigenvector matrix is singular, this node returns an error of -23016.

An n-by-n matrix that describes the linear system.

Algorithm for Solving a System of Linear Differential Equation

Linear systems can be described by

d x ( t ) d t = A x ( t ) x ( 0 ) = x 0

where

x(t) is a vector

A is an n-by-n real matrix.

This node solves the linear system by the determination of the eigenvalues and eigenvectors of A. Let S be the set of all eigenvectors spanning the whole n-dimensional space. The transformation y(t) = Sx(t) yields:

d y ( t ) d t = S A S − 1 y ( t ) y ( 0 ) = S x 0

The matrix SAS-1 has diagonal form. The solution x(t) can be determined by back-transformation: x(t) = S-1y(t).