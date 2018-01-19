IviUpconverter Reset Interchange Check (G Dataflow)

Tests for cases in which a test module may not have completely configured the state of the instrument it uses. When developing a complex test system that consists of multiple test modules, it is generally a good idea to design the test modules so that they can run in any order. To do so requires ensuring that each test module completely configures the state of each instrument it uses. If a particular test module does not completely configure the state of an instrument, the state of the instrument depends on the configuration from a previously executed test module. If you execute the test modules in a different order, the behavior of the instrument and therefore the entire test module is likely to change. This change in behavior is generally instrument specific and represents an interchangeability problem. You can use this node to test for such cases. After you call this node, the interchangeability checking algorithms in the specific driver ignore all previous configuration operations. By calling this node at the beginning of a test module, you can determine whether the test module has dependencies on the operation of previously executed test modules. This node does not clear the interchangeability warnings from the list of previously recorded interchangeability warnings. If you want to guarantee that IviUpconverter Get Next Interchange Warning only returns those interchangeability warnings that are generated after calling this node, you must clear the list of interchangeability warnings. You can clear the interchangeability warnings list by repeatedly calling IviUpconverter Get Next Interchange Warning until no more interchangeability warnings are returned. If you are not interested in the content of those warnings, you can call IviUpconverter Clear Interchange Warnings.