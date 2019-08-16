IviSwtch Abort Scan [SCN] (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviSwtch Initialize Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviSwtch Initialize Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

Extension Group

This node is part of the IviSwtchScanner [SCN] extension group.

IVISWTCH_ERROR_NO_SCAN_IN_PROGRESS

If the instrument is not currently scanning, this node returns the IVISWTCH_ERROR_NO_SCAN_IN_PROGRESS (0xBFFA2007) error.

Initiating Scan

You initiate a scan with the IviSwtch Initiate Scan [SCN] Node.