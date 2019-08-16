IviSpecAn Add Traces [MT] (G Dataflow)

destination trace ("")

Pass the trace name into which the added traces are stored. Any data in the destination trace is overwritten. This control accepts either a virtual repeated capability name or an instrument-specific trace name. Users who want to achieve interchangeability should use a virtual repeated capability name. The virtual repeated capability name should be sufficiently specific to the test system such that it is unlikely to conflict with a physical repeated capability name. Virtual repeated capability names are aliases for instrument-specific trace strings. The instrument-specific trace strings can differ from one instrument to another. Virtual repeated capability names allow you to use and swap instruments without having to change the trace names in your source code. You specify virtual repeated capability names in MAX. Default Value: ""