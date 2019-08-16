Home Support NI Product Manuals IVI Compliance Package 18.5 Manual

IviScope Get Next Coercion Record (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: October 24, 2017

Obtains the coercion information associated with the IVI session. It retrieves and clears the oldest instance in which the specific driver coerced a value you specified to another value.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

coercion record

Returns the next coercion record for the IVI session. If there are no coercion records, the node returns an empty string.

datatype_icon

instrument handle out

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviScope Initialize or IviScope Initialize With Options node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

datatype_icon

instrument handle

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviScope Initialize or IviScope Initialize With Options node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Default: No error

Retrieving Information using the Record Value Coercions Property

If you set the IviScope>>Inherent IVI Settings>>User Options>>Record Value Coercions property to TRUE, the specific driver keeps a list of all coercions it makes on ViInt32 or ViReal64 values you pass to instrument driver nodes. You use this node to retrieve information from that list.

Coercion Record Parameter

The node returns an empty string in the Coercion Record parameter if no coercion records remain for the session.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

