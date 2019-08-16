IviScope Get Next Coercion Record (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviScope Initialize or IviScope Initialize With Options node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

Returns the next coercion record for the IVI session. If there are no coercion records, the node returns an empty string.

Retrieving Information using the Record Value Coercions Property

Coercion Record Parameter

If you set the IviScope>>Inherent IVI Settings>>User Options>>Record Value Coercions property to TRUE, the specific driver keeps a list of all coercions it makes on ViInt32 or ViReal64 values you pass to instrument driver nodes. You use this node to retrieve information from that list.

The node returns an empty string in the Coercion Record parameter if no coercion records remain for the session.