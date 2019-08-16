IviScope Fetch Waveform Measurement [WM] (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviScope Initialize or IviScope Initialize With Options node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviScope Initialize or IviScope Initialize With Options node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

The virtual channel name should be sufficiently specific to the test system such that it is unlikely to conflict with a physical channel name. Virtual channel names are aliases for instrument-specific channel strings. The instrument-specific channel strings can differ from one instrument to another. Virtual channel names allow you to use and swap instruments without having to change the channel names in your source code. You assign a virtual channel name to an instrument-specific channel through the Configuration Utility.

String you pass to represent the virtual channel name that you assign to the instrument in the Configuration Utility from which you want to read the minimum and maximum waveforms. This control accepts virtual channel names you have assigned to the specific instrument you are using. It also accepts the instrument-specific channel names.

Returns the measured value. Units: The units depend on the Measurement Function you select.

You must configure the appropriate reference levels before you call this function. You configure the low, mid, and high references either by calling the IviScope Configure Reference Levels Node or by setting the following properties: IviScope>>Waveform Measurement>>Measurement High Reference [WM] IviScope>>Waveform Measurement>>Measurement Low Reference [WM] IviScope>>Waveform Measurement>>Measurement Mid Reference [WM].

For the falling edge: OVERSHOOT = ((Voltage Low - local minimum)/Amplitude)*100% where the local minimum is the minimum value of the signal measured in the first half of the time period that commences when the falling edge crosses the low reference level and concludes when the subsequent rising edge crosses the low reference level. The instrument makes the measurement on the edge closest to the beginning of the waveform record.

For the rising edge: OVERSHOOT = ((local maximum - Voltage High)/Amplitude)*100% where the local maximum is the maximum voltage of the signal in the first half of the time period that commences when the rising edge crosses the high reference level and concludes when the subsequent falling edge crosses the high reference level.

Channel Not Enabled Error

Invalid Acquisition Type Error

If the channel is not enabled for the acquisition, this function returns the IVISCOPE_ERROR_CHANNEL_NOT_ENABLED (0xBFFA2001) error.

This node fetches waveforms when you set the acquisition type to IVISCOPE_VAL_PEAK_DETECT or IVISCOPE_VAL_ENVELOPE. If the acquisition type is not one of the listed types, the node returns the IVISCOPE_ERROR_INVALID_ACQ_TYPE (0xBFFA2004) error.

Obtaining Min/Max Waveforms

The waveforms are from an acquisition that you previously initiated. Use the IviScope Initiate Acquisition Node to start an acquisition on the channels that you enable with the IviScope Configure Channel Node. The oscilloscope acquires the min/max waveforms for the enabled channels concurrently. You use the IviScope Acquisition Status Node to determine when the acquisition is complete. You must call this node separately for each enabled channel to obtain the min/max waveforms.

You can call the IviScope Read Min Max Waveform [MmW] Node instead of the IviScope Initiate Acquisition Node. The IviScope Read Min Max Waveform [MmW] Node starts an acquisition on all enabled channels, waits for the acquisition to complete, and returns the min/max waveforms for the channel you specify. You call this node to obtain the min/max waveforms for each of the remaining channels.

Configuring Reference Levels

You must configure the appropriate reference levels before you call this node. You configure the low, mid, and high references either by calling the IviScope Configure Reference Levels [WM] Node or by setting the following properties.

IviScope>>Waveform Measurement [WM]>> Measurement High Reference [WM]

IviScope>>Waveform Measurement [WM]>> Measurement Low Reference [WM]

IviScope>>Waveform Measurement [WM]>> Measurement Mid Reference [WM]

Checking Instrument Status

This node does not check the instrument status. Typically, you call this node only in a sequence of calls to other low-level driver nodes. The sequence performs one operation. You use the low-level nodes to optimize one or more aspects of interaction with the instrument. If you want to check the instrument status, call the IviScope Error-Query Node at the conclusion of the sequence.

Simulated Waveforms

The class driver returns a simulated minimum and maximum waveform when this node is called and the IviScope>>Inherent IVI Settings>>User Options>>Simulate property is set to TRUE and the IviScope>>Inherent IVI Settings>>User Options>>Use Specific Simulation property is set to FALSE. For information on how to configure a simulated waveform, refer to the online help manual.

Extension Group

This node is part of the IviScopeWaveformMeasurement [WM] extension group.