IviScope Configure Trigger (G Dataflow)

Configures the common properties of the trigger subsystem. These properties are the trigger type and holdoff. When you call IviScope Read Waveform, IviScope Read Waveform Measurement [WM], IviScope Read Min Max Waveform [MmW], or IviScope Initiate Acquisition, the oscilloscope waits for a trigger. Once the oscilloscope acquires a complete waveform, it returns to the Idle state.
Pass the length of time you want the oscilloscope to wait after it detects a trigger until the oscilloscope enables the trigger subsystem to detect another trigger. The driver sets the IviScope>>Trigger>>Trigger Holdoff property to this value. This parameter affects instrument operation only when the oscilloscope requires multiple acquisitions to build a complete waveform. The oscilloscope requires multiple waveform acquisitions when it uses equivalent-time sampling or when you set the acquisition type to envelope or average. Units: seconds Default Value: 500.0E-9 s (500 ns)
Pass the type of trigger you want the oscilloscope to use. The driver sets the IviScope>>Trigger>>Trigger Type to this value. Defined Values:
|IVISCOPE_VAL_EDGE_TRIGGER
|Configures the oscilloscope for edge triggering. An edge trigger occurs when the trigger signal crosses the trigger level you specify with the slope you specify. You configure the trigger level and slope with the IviScope Configure Edge Trigger Source node.
|IVISCOPE_VAL_TV_TRIGGER
|Configures the oscilloscope for TV triggering. You configure the TV signal type, the field and line on which to trigger, and the signal polarity with the IviScope Configure TV Trigger Source [TV] and IviScope Configure TV Trigger Line Number [TV] nodes.
|IVISCOPE_VAL_RUNT_TRIGGER
|Configures the oscilloscope for runt triggering. A runt trigger occurs when the trigger signal crosses one of the runt thresholds twice without crossing the other runt threshold. You configure the runt thresholds and the polarity of the runt with the IviScope Configure Runt Trigger Source [RT] node.
|IVISCOPE_VAL_GLITCH_TRIGGER
|Configures the oscilloscope for glitch triggering. A glitch trigger occurs when the trigger signal has a pulse with a width that is less than the glitch width. The trigger does not actually occur until the edge of the pulse that corresponds to the glitch width and polarity you specify crosses the trigger level. You configure the glitch width, the polarity of the pulse, and the trigger level with the IviScope Configure Glitch Trigger Source [GT] node.
|IVISCOPE_VAL_WIDTH_TRIGGER
|Configures the oscilloscope for width triggering. A width trigger occurs when the oscilloscope detects a positive or negative pulse with a width between, or optionally outside, the width thresholds. The trigger does not actually occur until the edge of a pulse that corresponds to the width thresholds and polarity you specify crosses the trigger level. You configure the width thresholds, whether to trigger on pulse widths that are within or outside the width thresholds, the polarity of the pulse, and the trigger level with the IviScope Configure Width Trigger Source[WT] node.
|IVISCOPE_VAL_AC_LINE_TRIGGER
|Configures the oscilloscope for AC Line triggering. You configure the slope on which to trigger with the IviScope Configure AC Line Trigger Slope [AT] node.
|IVISCOPE_VAL_IMMEDIATE_TRIGGER
|Configures the oscilloscope for immediate triggering. The oscilloscope does not wait for trigger of any kind upon initialization.
Default: IVISCOPE_VAL_EDGE_TRIGGER
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviScope Initialize or IviScope Initialize With Options node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Default: No error
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application