IviScope Configure Trigger (G Dataflow)

IVISCOPE_VAL_EDGE_TRIGGER Configures the oscilloscope for edge triggering. An edge trigger occurs when the trigger signal crosses the trigger level you specify with the slope you specify. You configure the trigger level and slope with the IviScope Configure Edge Trigger Source node.

IVISCOPE_VAL_TV_TRIGGER Configures the oscilloscope for TV triggering. You configure the TV signal type, the field and line on which to trigger, and the signal polarity with the IviScope Configure TV Trigger Source [TV] and IviScope Configure TV Trigger Line Number [TV] nodes.

IVISCOPE_VAL_RUNT_TRIGGER Configures the oscilloscope for runt triggering. A runt trigger occurs when the trigger signal crosses one of the runt thresholds twice without crossing the other runt threshold. You configure the runt thresholds and the polarity of the runt with the IviScope Configure Runt Trigger Source [RT] node.

IVISCOPE_VAL_GLITCH_TRIGGER Configures the oscilloscope for glitch triggering. A glitch trigger occurs when the trigger signal has a pulse with a width that is less than the glitch width. The trigger does not actually occur until the edge of the pulse that corresponds to the glitch width and polarity you specify crosses the trigger level. You configure the glitch width, the polarity of the pulse, and the trigger level with the IviScope Configure Glitch Trigger Source [GT] node.

IVISCOPE_VAL_WIDTH_TRIGGER Configures the oscilloscope for width triggering. A width trigger occurs when the oscilloscope detects a positive or negative pulse with a width between, or optionally outside, the width thresholds. The trigger does not actually occur until the edge of a pulse that corresponds to the width thresholds and polarity you specify crosses the trigger level. You configure the width thresholds, whether to trigger on pulse widths that are within or outside the width thresholds, the polarity of the pulse, and the trigger level with the IviScope Configure Width Trigger Source[WT] node.

IVISCOPE_VAL_AC_LINE_TRIGGER Configures the oscilloscope for AC Line triggering. You configure the slope on which to trigger with the IviScope Configure AC Line Trigger Slope [AT] node.