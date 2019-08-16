Home Support NI Product Manuals IVI Compliance Package 18.5 Manual

IviScope Configure Reference Levels [WM] (G Dataflow)

Version:
Last Modified: October 24, 2017

Configures the reference levels for waveform measurements.

You must call this node before you call the IviScope Read Waveform Measurement [WM] or IviScope Fetch Waveform Measurement [WM] to take a rise time, fall time, width negative, width positive, duty cycle negative, duty cycle positive, preshoot, or overshoot measurement.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

high reference

Pass the high reference you want the oscilloscope to use for waveform measurements. Units: A percentage of the difference between the Voltage High and Voltage Low.

Measurement High Reference Property

Voltage High and Voltage Low Calculation

The oscilloscope calculates the Voltage High and the Voltage Low using either the min/max or histogram methods. The min/max method uses the maximum and minimum values found. The histogram method uses the most common values found above and below the middle of the waveform.

Default: None

datatype_icon

mid reference

Pass the mid reference you want the oscilloscope to use for waveform measurements. Units: A percentage of the difference between the Voltage High and Voltage Low.

Measurement Mid Reference Property

Default: 50.0%

datatype_icon

low reference

Pass the low reference you want the oscilloscope to use for waveform measurements. Units: A percentage of the difference between the Voltage High and Voltage Low.

Measurement Low Reference property

Default: None

datatype_icon

instrument handle out

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviScope Initialize or IviScope Initialize With Options node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

datatype_icon

instrument handle

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviScope Initialize or IviScope Initialize With Options node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Default: No error

Configuration Process

This node is part of the IviScopeWaveformMeasurement [WM] extension group.

When you call IviScope Read Waveform, IviScope Read Waveform Measurement [WM], IviScope Read Min Max Waveform [MmW], or IviScope Initiate Acquisition, the oscilloscope waits for a trigger. Once the oscilloscope acquires a complete waveform, it returns to the Idle state.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

