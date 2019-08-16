IviScope Configure Reference Levels [WM] (G Dataflow)

Configures the reference levels for waveform measurements.
You must call this node before you call the IviScope Read Waveform Measurement [WM] or IviScope Fetch Waveform Measurement [WM] to take a rise time, fall time, width negative, width positive, duty cycle negative, duty cycle positive, preshoot, or overshoot measurement.
Pass the high reference you want the oscilloscope to use for waveform measurements. Units: A percentage of the difference between the Voltage High and Voltage Low.
Measurement High Reference Property
Voltage High and Voltage Low Calculation
The oscilloscope calculates the Voltage High and the Voltage Low using either the min/max or histogram methods. The min/max method uses the maximum and minimum values found. The histogram method uses the most common values found above and below the middle of the waveform.
Default: None
Pass the mid reference you want the oscilloscope to use for waveform measurements. Units: A percentage of the difference between the Voltage High and Voltage Low.
Measurement Mid Reference Property


Default: 50.0%
Pass the low reference you want the oscilloscope to use for waveform measurements. Units: A percentage of the difference between the Voltage High and Voltage Low.
Measurement Low Reference property


Default: None
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviScope Initialize or IviScope Initialize With Options node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Default: No error
This node is part of the IviScopeWaveformMeasurement [WM] extension group.When you call IviScope Read Waveform, IviScope Read Waveform Measurement [WM], IviScope Read Min Max Waveform [MmW], or IviScope Initiate Acquisition, the oscilloscope waits for a trigger. Once the oscilloscope acquires a complete waveform, it returns to the Idle state.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application