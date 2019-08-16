IviRFSigGen Get Analog Modulation Source Name [MS] (G Dataflow)

Returns the specific driver defined analog modulation source name that corresponds to the one-based index specified by the Index parameter.If you pass in a value for the Index parameter that is less than one or greater than the value of the IviRFSigGen>>Modulation Sources Extended Properties>>Modulation Source Count property, the node returns an empty string in the Name parameter and returns the Invalid Value error.
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviRFSigGen Initialize Node or IviRFSigGen Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
The index of the analog modulation source whose name is returned. The value must be greater than or equal to one and less than or equal to IviRFSigGen>>Analog Modulation>>Sources>>Modulation Source Count. Note: Zero is not a legal value. Default Value: 1
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviRFSigGen Initialize Node or IviRFSigGen Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
The analog modulation source name that corresponds to the Index. The Name buffer must contain at least as many elements as the value you specify with the Name Buffer Size parameter.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application