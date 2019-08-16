Home Support NI Product Manuals IVI Compliance Package 18.5 Manual

Table Of Contents

IviRFSigGen Configure PM [PM] (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: September 7, 2018

Configures the property that control the signal generator's phase modulation. The properties are the modulation deviation and the modulating source(s).

Configures the modulation deviation and modulation source for the signal generator's phase modulation.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

instrument handle

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviRFSigGen Initialize Node or IviRFSigGen Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

Default: None

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

source ("")

Specifies the source of the signal that is used as the modulating signal. If more than one source is specified, the voltages of all sources (internal and external) are summed. Multiple source names are separated by commas. The driver uses this value to set the IviRFSigGen>>Analog Modulation>>PM>>PM Source property. Users who want to achieve interchangeability should use a virtual PM source name. The virtual PM source name should be sufficiently specific to the test system such that it is unlikely to conflict with a physical PM source name. Default Value: ""

datatype_icon

deviation (1.00 radians)

Specifies the extent of modulation (peak phase deviation) the signal generator applies to the RF-signal (carrier waveform) with the modulating signal as a result of summing all sources, internal and external. The driver uses this value to set the IviRFSigGen>>Analog Modulation>>PM>>PM Deviation property. Units: radians Default Value: 1.00 radians

datatype_icon

instrument handle out

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviRFSigGen Initialize Node or IviRFSigGen Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

Default: None

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics