IviRFSigGen Configure IQ [MIQ] (G Dataflow)

Specifies the source of the signal that the signal generator uses for IQ modulation. The driver uses this value to set the IviRFSigGen>> IQ>>IQ Source property. Defined Values: IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_IQ_SOURCE_DIGITAL_MODULATION_BASE - The signal generator uses the internally generated digital modulation signal to apply IQ modulation to the output RF signal. IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_IQ_SOURCE_CDMA_BASE - The signal generator uses the internally generated CDMA signal to apply IQ modulation to the output RF signal. IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_IQ_SOURCE_TDMA_BASE - The signal generator uses the internally generated TDMA signal to apply IQ modulation to the output RF signal. IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_IQ_SOURCE_EXTERNAL - The signal generator uses data from an external source for IQ modulation. IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_IQ_SOURCE_ARB_GENERATOR - The signal generator uses the internally generated Arb signal to apply IQ modulation to the output RF signal. Default Value: IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_IQ_SOURCE_EXTERNAL