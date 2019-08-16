IviRFSigGen Configure IQ [MIQ] (G Dataflow)

Configures the signal generator to apply IQ (vector) modulation to the RF output signal.
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviRFSigGen Initialize Node or IviRFSigGen Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Specifies the source of the signal that the signal generator uses for IQ modulation. The driver uses this value to set the IviRFSigGen>> IQ>>IQ Source property. Defined Values: IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_IQ_SOURCE_DIGITAL_MODULATION_BASE - The signal generator uses the internally generated digital modulation signal to apply IQ modulation to the output RF signal. IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_IQ_SOURCE_CDMA_BASE - The signal generator uses the internally generated CDMA signal to apply IQ modulation to the output RF signal. IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_IQ_SOURCE_TDMA_BASE - The signal generator uses the internally generated TDMA signal to apply IQ modulation to the output RF signal. IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_IQ_SOURCE_EXTERNAL - The signal generator uses data from an external source for IQ modulation. IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_IQ_SOURCE_ARB_GENERATOR - The signal generator uses the internally generated Arb signal to apply IQ modulation to the output RF signal. Default Value: IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_IQ_SOURCE_EXTERNAL
Enables the inverse phase rotation of the IQ signal by swapping the I and Q inputs. The driver uses this value to set the IviRFSigGen>>IQ>>IQSwap Enabled property. Valid Values: TRUE - The RF signal generator applies non-inverse phase rotation of the IQ signal. FALSE - The RF signal generator applies inverse phase rotation of the IQ signal. Default Value: FALSE
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application