IviRFSigGen Configure Frequency Step Start Stop [FST] (G Dataflow)

Configures the settings that control the step frequencies of the generator's RF output signal. These settings are start and stop frequency, step size, and lin/log scaling. If the stop frequency is less than the start frequency, the frequency decreases during the sweep.
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviRFSigGen Initialize Node or IviRFSigGen Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Specifies the start frequency of the stepped sweep. If the stop frequency is less than the start frequency, the frequency decreases during the sweep. The driver uses this value to set the IviRFSigGen>>Sweep>>Frequency Step>>Frequency Step Start property. Units: Hertz Default Value: 500.0 KHz
Specifies the stop frequency of the stepped sweep. If the stop frequency is less than the start frequency, the frequency decreases during the sweep. The driver uses this value to set the IviRFSigGen>>Sweep>>Frequency Step>>Frequency Step Stop property. Units: Hertz Default Value: 5.0 MHz
Specifies the spacing of the steps. The driver uses this value to set the IviRFSigGen>>Sweep>>Frequency Step>>Frequency Step Scaling property. Defined Values: IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_FREQUENCY_STEP_SCALING_LINEAR - Linear scaling IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_FREQUENCY_STEP_SCALING_LOGARITHMIC - Logarithmic scaling Default Value: IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_FREQUENCY_STEP_SCALING_LINEAR
Specifies the step size. The driver uses this value to set the IviRFSigGen>>Sweep>>Frequency Step>>Frequency Step Size property. Units: The units are Hz when the IviRFSigGen>>Sweep>>Frequency Step>>Frequency Step Scaling property is set to IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_FREQUENCY_STEP_SCALING_LINEAR The value is unitless (factor) when the IviRFSigGen>>Sweep>>Frequency Step>>Frequency Step Scaling property is set to IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_FREQUENCY_STEP_SCALING_LOGARITHMIC. Default Value: 100 KHz
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application