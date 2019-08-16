IviRFSigGen Configure DigitalModulationBase PRBS Type [DMB] (G Dataflow)

Configures the type of the PRBS used as data for the digital modulation. The setting is used only if IviRFSigGen>>Digital Modulation Functionality Extended Properties>>DigitalModulationBase Data Source is set to PRBS.
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviRFSigGen Initialize Node or IviRFSigGen Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Specifies the type of the PRBS as defined in the CCITT-V.52 standard. The PRBS (Pseudo Random Binary Sequence) is used only if the IviRFSigGen>>Digital Modulation Functionality>>DigitalModulationBase Data Source property is set to PRBS. The driver uses this value to set the IviRFSigGen>>Digital Modulation>>DigitalModulationBase PRBS Type property. Defined Values: IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_DIGITAL_MODULATION_BASE_PRBS_TYPE_PRBS9 - Length of PRBS sequence is 2E9-1. IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_DIGITAL_MODULATION_BASE_PRBS_TYPE_PRBS11 - Length of PRBS sequence is 2E11-1. IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_DIGITAL_MODULATION_BASE_PRBS_TYPE_PRBS15 - Length of PRBS sequence is 2E15-1. IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_DIGITAL_MODULATION_BASE_PRBS_TYPE_PRBS16 - Length of PRBS sequence is 2E16-1. IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_DIGITAL_MODULATION_BASE_PRBS_TYPE_PRBS20 - Length of PRBS sequence is 2E20-1 IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_DIGITAL_MODULATION_BASE_PRBS_TYPE_PRBS21 - Length of PRBS sequence is 2E21-1. IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_DIGITAL_MODULATION_BASE_PRBS_TYPE_PRBS23 - Length of PRBS sequence is 2E23-1. Default Value: IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_DIGITAL_MODULATION_BASE_PRBS_TYPE_PRBS9
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application