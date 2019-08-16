Home Support NI Product Manuals IVI Compliance Package 18.5 Manual

IviRFSigGen Configure DigitalModulationBase PRBS Type [DMB] (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: September 7, 2018

Configures the type of the PRBS used as data for the digital modulation. The setting is used only if IviRFSigGen>>Digital Modulation Functionality Extended Properties>>DigitalModulationBase Data Source is set to PRBS.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

instrument handle

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviRFSigGen Initialize Node or IviRFSigGen Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

Default: None

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

type (PRBS9)

Specifies the type of the PRBS as defined in the CCITT-V.52 standard. The PRBS (Pseudo Random Binary Sequence) is used only if the IviRFSigGen>>Digital Modulation Functionality>>DigitalModulationBase Data Source property is set to PRBS. The driver uses this value to set the IviRFSigGen>>Digital Modulation>>DigitalModulationBase PRBS Type property. Defined Values: IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_DIGITAL_MODULATION_BASE_PRBS_TYPE_PRBS9 - Length of PRBS sequence is 2E9-1. IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_DIGITAL_MODULATION_BASE_PRBS_TYPE_PRBS11 - Length of PRBS sequence is 2E11-1. IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_DIGITAL_MODULATION_BASE_PRBS_TYPE_PRBS15 - Length of PRBS sequence is 2E15-1. IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_DIGITAL_MODULATION_BASE_PRBS_TYPE_PRBS16 - Length of PRBS sequence is 2E16-1. IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_DIGITAL_MODULATION_BASE_PRBS_TYPE_PRBS20 - Length of PRBS sequence is 2E20-1 IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_DIGITAL_MODULATION_BASE_PRBS_TYPE_PRBS21 - Length of PRBS sequence is 2E21-1. IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_DIGITAL_MODULATION_BASE_PRBS_TYPE_PRBS23 - Length of PRBS sequence is 2E23-1. Default Value: IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_DIGITAL_MODULATION_BASE_PRBS_TYPE_PRBS9

datatype_icon

instrument handle out

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviRFSigGen Initialize Node or IviRFSigGen Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

Default: None

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

