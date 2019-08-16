IviPwrMeter Zero [ZC] (G Dataflow)

channel name ("")

The name for the channel for which to perform the zero correction. Pass the virtual channel name that you assign to the instrument in the Action Utility. Users who want to achieve interchangeability should use a virtual channel name. The virtual channel name should be sufficiently specific to the test system such that it is unlikely to conflict with a physical channel name. Virtual channel names are aliases for instrument-specific channel strings. The instrument-specific channel strings can differ from one instrument to another. Virtual channel names allow you to use and swap instruments without having to change the channel names in your source code. You assign a virtual channel name to an instrument-specific channel through the Configuration Utility. This control accepts virtual channel names you have assigned to the specific instrument you are using. It also accepts the instrument-specific channel names. Default Value: ""