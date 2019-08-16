IviPwrMeter Configure Trigger Source [TRG] (G Dataflow)

trigger source (Immediate)

Specifies the trigger source. After you call either the IviPwrMeter Read.vi or the IviPwrMeter Initiate.vi, the Power Meter waits for the trigger you specify. The driver sets the IviPwrMeter>>Trigger>>Trigger Source [TRG] property to this value. Defined Values: IVIPWRMETER_VAL_IMMEDIATE (Immediate) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state immediately after entering. It does not wait for a trigger of any kind. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_EXTERNAL (External) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when an internal trigger event occurs on the measurement signal. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_INTERNAL (Internal) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when a trigger occurs on the external trigger input. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_SOFTWARE_TRIG (Software) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives software trigger. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_TTL0 (TTL0) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on TTL0. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_TTL1 (TTL1) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on TTL1. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_TTL2 (TTL2) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on TTL2. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_TTL3 (TTL3) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on TTL3. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_TTL4 (TTL4) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on TTL4. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_TTL5 (TTL5) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on TTL5. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_TTL6 (TTL6) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on TTL6. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_TTL7 (TTL7) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on TTL7. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_ECL0 (ECL0) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on ECL0. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_ECL1 (ECL1) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on ECL1. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_PXI_STAR (PXI Star) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on PXI Star trigger bus. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_RTSI_0 (RTSI0) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on RTSI0 line. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_RTSI_1 (RTSI1) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on RTSI1 line. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_RTSI_2 (RTSI2) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on RTSI2 line. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_RTSI_3 (RTSI3) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on RTSI3 line. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_RTSI_4 (RTSI4) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on RTSI4 line. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_RTSI_5 (RTSI5) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on RTSI5 line. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_RTSI_6 (RTSI6) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on RTSI6 line. Default Value: IVIPWRMETER_VAL_IMMEDIATE (Immediate)