IviPwrMeter Configure Trigger Source [TRG] (G Dataflow)

Version:
Last Modified: October 24, 2017

Configures the trigger source of the power meter.

trigger source (Immediate)

Specifies the trigger source. After you call either the IviPwrMeter Read.vi or the IviPwrMeter Initiate.vi, the Power Meter waits for the trigger you specify. The driver sets the IviPwrMeter>>Trigger>>Trigger Source [TRG] property to this value. Defined Values: IVIPWRMETER_VAL_IMMEDIATE (Immediate) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state immediately after entering. It does not wait for a trigger of any kind. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_EXTERNAL (External) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when an internal trigger event occurs on the measurement signal. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_INTERNAL (Internal) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when a trigger occurs on the external trigger input. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_SOFTWARE_TRIG (Software) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives software trigger. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_TTL0 (TTL0) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on TTL0. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_TTL1 (TTL1) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on TTL1. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_TTL2 (TTL2) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on TTL2. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_TTL3 (TTL3) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on TTL3. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_TTL4 (TTL4) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on TTL4. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_TTL5 (TTL5) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on TTL5. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_TTL6 (TTL6) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on TTL6. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_TTL7 (TTL7) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on TTL7. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_ECL0 (ECL0) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on ECL0. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_ECL1 (ECL1) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on ECL1. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_PXI_STAR (PXI Star) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on PXI Star trigger bus. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_RTSI_0 (RTSI0) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on RTSI0 line. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_RTSI_1 (RTSI1) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on RTSI1 line. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_RTSI_2 (RTSI2) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on RTSI2 line. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_RTSI_3 (RTSI3) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on RTSI3 line. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_RTSI_4 (RTSI4) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on RTSI4 line. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_RTSI_5 (RTSI5) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on RTSI5 line. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_RTSI_6 (RTSI6) - The power meter exits the Wait-For-Trigger state when it receives a trigger on RTSI6 line. Default Value: IVIPWRMETER_VAL_IMMEDIATE (Immediate)

instrument handle out

Instrument handle that you obtain from IviPwrMeter Initialize or IviPwrMeter Initialize With Options. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

Default: None

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Default: No error

instrument handle

Instrument handle that you obtain from IviPwrMeter Initialize or IviPwrMeter Initialize With Options. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

Default: None

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

