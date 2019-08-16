IviPwrMeter Configure Offset (G Dataflow)

Specifies the offset to be added to the measured value in units of dB.
Instrument handle that you obtain from IviPwrMeter Initialize or IviPwrMeter Initialize With Options. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
The name of the channel for which to set the Offset. Pass the virtual channel name that you assign to the instrument in the Configuration Utility. Users who want to achieve interchangeability should use a virtual channel name. The virtual channel name should be sufficiently specific to the test system such that it is unlikely to conflict with a physical channel name. Virtual channel names are aliases for instrument-specific channel strings. The instrument-specific channel strings can differ from one instrument to another. Virtual channel names allow you to use and swap instruments without having to change the channel names in your source code. You assign a virtual channel name to an instrument-specific channel through the Configuration Utility. This control accepts virtual channel names you have assigned to the specific instrument you are using. It also accepts the instrument-specific channel names. Default Value: ""
Specifies an offset to be added to the measured value. The units of this property are dB. This property can be used to compensate for system losses or gains between the unit under test and the sensor of the power meter. The driver sets the IviPwrMeter>>Basic Operation>>Offset property to this value. For example, a cable loss of 2 dB could be compensated for by setting this property to 2. Similarly, a gain stage of 10 dB could be accounted for by setting the value of this property to -10. In both cases, the reading from the power meter will indicate the power at the unit under test rather than power at the power meter's sensor. Unit: dB Default Value: 0.0 dB
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application