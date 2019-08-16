IviPwrMeter Configure Measurement (G Dataflow)

Configures the instrument to take single or dual channel measurements.
For single channel measurements, this node enables the channel specified by Operand1 and disables all other channels. The result returned by the Fetch or Read nodes is the measurement taken at the channel specified by Operand1. Although, the driver measures the power in Watts, the result is converted to the same unit as the value of the IviPwrMeter>>Basic Operation>>Units property.
For dual channel measurements, this node enables the channels specified by Operand1 and Operand2 and disables all other channels. The result returned by the Fetch or Read nodes is the result of the specified math operation applied to the measurements on the channels specified by Operand1 and Operand2.
Although, the math operation is performed on the measured values in Watts,the result is converted to the appropriate units depending on the value of the Units property and the value of the Operator.
For Difference and Sum operations, the resulting units is the same as the Units property.
For Quotient operations, the resulting units are in dB, except when Units are set to Watts. When set to Watts, the resulting measurement is without units.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
The math VI applied to the operands. Valid Values: IVIPWRMETER_VAL_NONE (No Operator) - Return the measured value for Operand1. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_DIFFERENCE (Difference) - Subtract the power measured on Operand2 from the power measured on Operand1. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_SUM (Sum) - Add the power measured on Operand2 to the power measured on Operand1. IVIPWRMETER_VAL_QUOTIENT (Quotient) - Divide the power measured on Operand1 by the power measured on Operand2. Default Value: IVIPWRMETER_VAL_NONE (No Operator)
The name of the channel from which the value for the first operand of the math VI is measured. Default Value: ""
The name of the channel from which the value for the second operand of the math VI is measured. Default Value: ""
