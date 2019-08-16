IviFgen Send Software Trigger [TRG] (G Dataflow)

Sends a command to trigger the function generator. If the trigger source is not set software trigger, this node returns the error IVIFGEN_ERROR_TRIGGER_NOT_SOFTWARE. Notes: (1) This node does not normally check the instrument status. Typically, you call this node only in a sequence of calls to other low-level driver nodes. The sequence performs one operation. You use the low-level nodes to optimize one or more aspects of interaction with the instrument. If you want to check the instrument status, call the IviFgen Error-Query node at the conclusion of the sequence. (2) This node is part of the IviFgenTrigger [TRG] extension group.